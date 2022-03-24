Daiichi to Unveil New Brand Identity

Daiichi – one of the leading manufacturers of fly hooks – published this press release about their plans to update their brand identity at IFTD.

CHARLESTON, TN – A leader in the fly-fishing industry, Daiichi® has been producing premiere fishing hooks for the past thirty years. Now Daiichi® is reintroducing itself with a fresh, distinguished look. Daiichi® is unveiling its new style at the annual International Fly Tackle Dealer (IFTD) show on March 30th in Salt Lake City. The new brand identity embodies the company’s drive for innovation, core values of honesty, integrity, and respect, and emphasizes the company’s mission to inspire adventure on the water.