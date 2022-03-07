Lancaster Fly Fishing Show Draws Biggest Crowd Ever

The Fly Fishing Show’s annual stop in Lancaster produced its largest estimated crowd ever, according to event organizers. The show featured casting demonstrations from Joe Humphreys and George Daniels, among other notable members of the sport.

A full press release about the event is below. You can view more about The Fly Fishing Show here.

LANCASTER, Penn. – Fly fishers from Pennsylvania and neighbor states crammed into the Lancaster County Convention Center for the annual Fly Fishing Show’s opening day, Sat., March 5.

According to show staff and volunteers, it was the largest crowd in the history of the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show with the audience stacked two- and three-deep for casting demonstrations by Joe Humphreys, Gary Borger, George Daniels and other notables in the sport.

Sales at exhibitor booths was “beyond brisk,” with attendees booking trips and loading up on new for ’22 tackle, gear and clothing. Classes, seminar rooms and theater presentations were equally jammed.

The final 2022 Fly Fishing show is scheduled for Marlborough, Mass., April 22-24.