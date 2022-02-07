Podcast: Orvis Podcast with Kirk Deeter

Tom Rosenbauer sat down with fishing writer and editor extraordinaire Kirk Deeter on a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast. During the show, they discuss something that really caught my interest – whether we’ve gone “too far” with native trout.

If you’re curious what “too far” means, then I suggest you listen to the show. It’s a great conversation between two of the giants in fly fishing. You can listen to the show here.