9-Year-Old Spearheads Grayling Restoration

A 9-year-old boy’s obsession with grayling is helping lead the charge for their restoration in Michigan. Grayling are native there but haven’t occurred in the state in almost a century.

Declan O’Reilly has his grandfather to thank for his grayling obsession. Declan and his grandfather often fish together at the family cabin in Grayling, on the Au Sable River. Declan has since become a champion for the fish, to the point that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has done presentations on the fish and its value to Declan’s elementary school.

You can read more about this awesome story here.