Parsippany to Host Fly Tying Event

Recreational and professional fly tiers from across the country and around the world will demonstrate their skill and art at the 30th annual International Fly Tying Symposium, Nov. 20-21 in the Parsippany Hilton Hotel.

It is “the largest event for fly tying with more than 100 of the world’s best artificial fishing fly tiers plus every book, video and material on display and for sale,” said event founder and director Chuck Furimsky.

Admission to the 2021 Symposium is $15 Sat., $12 Sun. or $22 for a two day pass. Children under age 16 are free, while active military with ID is $10.

Lectures, seminars, featured fly tiers, an author’s booth and book signings are scheduled for both days along with fly tying classes with the experts. Private morning and afternoon fly tying classes with select instructors are also available.

New for 2021 is a “Wall of Realism” featuring lifelike rather than representative artificial fly creations. Among the realistic tiers scheduled to display their craft are Bill Blackstone, Ojai, Calif., whose works are also seen at the Smithsonian National Museum; Bob Mead, Scotia, NY, creator of a realistic praying mantis; and son Jodi Messinger, West Virginia, with a realistic deer hair frog; Karen Royer, Dayton, Ohio; Fred Hannie, Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Canadian Philip Rowley.

Other fly tiers scheduled to demonstrate their creations include Dave and Emily Whitlock, Oklahoma; Landon Mayer, Colo.; Devin Olson, Utah; Walt Young, Johnstown, Penn.; and Tim Cammisa, Penn.

A no-entry-fee fly tying competition will be held on Sat. afternoon with $100 gift certificates to each of the top three contestants. Judges will be Whitlock, Fly Tyer Magazine editor Dave Klausmeyer, Cammisa, Walt Young, Ben Furimsky, Tim Flagler, Harry Schoel, Marc Petitjean, and Devon Olsen with European tiers added to the judging panel as foreign travel becomes more readily available.

Tiers from England, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and Ireland are expected.

For private class registration, Symposium information and banquet reservations, phone (814) 443 3638 or visit www.internationalflytyingsymposium.com.

The host hotel is at 1 Hilton Court, Parsippany, NJ in the Mack-Cali Business Campus.