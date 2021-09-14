Patagonia Launches Updated Stealth Pack Collection

Patagonia announced yesterday that they’ve released updated versions of the products in their famous Stealth Pack Collection. Below is a press release from the company with details on what makes the new Stealth series so great.

Patagonia Fly Fishing has reimagined its line of iconic Stealth fly fishing packs. Now featuring 100% recycled nylon ripstop outer fabric and a 100% recycled polyester lining, the Stealth packs are remarkably light. Even better, the recycled materials are quiet, conform to your body shape and won’t hinder your casting stroke. Built to swallow gear and keep it organized, the packs come loaded with easy-to-use features and fully customizable storage options designed to keep you focused on the fishing.

“Stealth packs have evolved to a point where they are essential pieces of on-the-water equipment,” said Matt Millette, Patagonia Fly Fishing’s head of marketing. “It’s a challenge to reimagine the performance of an iconic product, but the team nailed it—all while minimizing our footprint. We could not be happier how they perform on the water. The Stealth Work Station has quickly become a team favorite. The simplicity and utility of this small but mighty pack makes great days better.”

Key features and innovations for our Stealth packs

You shouldn’t have to compromise between carrying the gear you need and carrying it comfortably during a long day on the water. The Stealth Sling combines the gear-hauling possibilities of a pack with the tactical advantages of a light, on-the-go minimalist approach.

The padded, water-resistant shoulder strap can be easily customized to adjust to left- or right-handed carry, all body shapes and all layering conditions. Both the strap and pack front offer integrated magnets, a fly patch, docking stations and gear-attachment points to keep essentials close. A large, dual-entry pocket is perfect for a water bottle or jacket, while the large front zippered pocket features two stretch sleeves. An integrated net holster allows for right- or left-handed carry.

The large front pocket features two stretch sleeves big enough to hold fly boxes, multiple tippet spools and leaders. The main compartment is divided into two sections with additional stretch sleeves and a removable waterproof pocket.

Meticulously engineered and ruthlessly field-tested, the 11-liter Stealth Hip Pack is designed to allow anglers to move fast and cover water. And while it’s tough as nails, it’s also light and comfortable, meaning it won’t slow you down during an all-day expedition.

Integrated magnets are ergonomically positioned on the belt straps to hold flies, nippers or hemos for quick, efficient fly changes. Each strap also houses a generous, zippered pocket. On the pack bottom, a large, dual-entry slide-in sleeve is perfect for a water bottle or jacket. The front of the pack offers multiple latching points and dual tool docks. On the reverse, an integrated sleeve allows you to securely stash a net for either left- or right-handed carry. A removable shoulder sling adds an extra layer of security.

Inside, the pack features two fly-box-swallowing compartments separated by a divider with two stretch sleeves perfect for leaders, tippet and other small essentials. A removable waterproof pocket keeps phones and fobs dry.

Packing a lot of gear shouldn’t turn a bug-slinging trip into a bug-slinging slog. The customizable, 30-liter Stealth Pack is built for confronting the unexpected and being prepared for everything—temperamental weather, multiple hatches or the knowledge that there’s a prime chanterelle patch at the end of the hike in.

Externally, the Stealth Pack features a large, side-entry front pocket, dual side pockets for water bottles or rod tubes and multiple lashing points and tool docks to keep essentials close. A zippered top pocket allows for quick access to often-used gear. The padded shoulder straps are fully adjustable and resist water intake, while an integrated magnet, fly patches, docking stations, D-rings and gear-attachment points are intuitively placed. The padded back features an integrated net holster.

Inside the enormous main compartment, a removable waterproof pocket keeps your phone dry. A padded sleeve accommodates a hydration system or protects a laptop up to 13 inches when you find yourself off the water.

Sometimes, all you need is a single fly box, a tippet spool and a good pair of boots. The minimalist Stealth Work Station was made for those times—a low-bulk, lightweight and versatile pack that keeps your essentials front and center.

Engineered for the on-the-go angler, this water-resistant pack is designed to be used with wader suspenders but can also be attached to wader belts, other packs or even raft straps. Externally, the pack features a stretchy front pocket big enough for a fly box. The pocket is flanked by two fly patches, two gear docks and gear-attachment loops. An ingeniously integrated magnet holds flies or tools for quick and efficient rig changes.

Inside the large zippered main pocket, the Work Station features two fly-box-swallowing compartments, separated by a divider with two stretchy sleeves perfect for leaders, tippet and other small essentials.