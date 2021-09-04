FFI Announces Virtual Expo

Fly Fishers International (FFI) has officially released details for its inaugural virtual expo, set to be held in November.

Below is a press release with all the details, courtesy of FFI.

Fly Fishers International has opened registration for the inaugural FFI Virtual Expo 2021 taking place from November 5-7. Fly fishing enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best instructors, presenters, and fly fishing personalities in the sport during this one-of-a-kind event focused on education and fun.

The Virtual Expo can be enjoyed right from home and will feature over 150 interactive, hands-on workshops and presentations on casting, fly tying, conservation, women in fly fishing, travel, and much more. There are offering for every skill level and all things fly fishing. Similar to fly fishing shows, there will be vendors, break-out rooms, social gatherings, and entertaining activities.

FFI has added a fly fishing film contest open to anyone with a camera, a love of fly fishing, and a great story to tell. The top submission will take home a $2,000 cash award. There will also be a live virtual auction featuring adventure destinations, fly fishing gear, and unique prizes.

“Fly fishing enthusiasts won’t want to miss this event,” said Patty Lueken, chair of FFI’s Virtual Expo Planning Committee. “Whether you are intrigued by the opportunity to interact with fly fishing personalities like April Vokey or interested in learning about conservation from partners such as Trout Unlimited, the Virtual Expo really does offer something for everyone.”

“The Virtual Expo allows FFI to transform the legacy of our fly fishing education programs and build a more inter-connected fly fishing community,” added FFI President and CEO Patrick Berry. “We are delighted with the enthusiastic response and support from around the industry.”

Space is limited to the first 1,500 registrants. Significant discounts are available to FFI members, and non-members can join at a reduced rate during registration. The $25 registration fee grants you access to the Expo and a plethora of free workshops, events, and presentations. Some workshops require an additional fee. Information and registration can be found at:

https://www.flyfishersinternational.org/Virtual-Expo

FFI has the distinctive mission to preserve the legacy of fly fishing for all fish in all waters. Formed by some of the most influential luminaries in the world of fly fishing and conservation