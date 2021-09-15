IFTD Rescheduled Again

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) cancelled their 2021 tradeshow due to the pandemic. It has since been rescheduled for early 2022, in Salt Lake City.

The International Fly Tackle Dealers (IFTD) show is one of the biggest tradeshow events in fly fishing, and was supposed to take place this October in Salt Lake City. Ongoing concerns over the pandemic, however, halted that plan.

Whether the 2022 event happens as scheduled – March 30 – April 1 – remains to be seen. But we admire the optimism of AFFTA to get everyone together again, and their leadership in doing so safely.

