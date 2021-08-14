Conservation Groups Applaud Infrastructure Bill

The passage of the infrastructure bill in the U.S. Senate has drawn praise from multiple conservation groups across the country.

Bonefish and Tarpon Trust is one of the groups that’s highlighted some of the improvements to natural resources that are included in the infrastructure bill.

Specifically, money that’s been earmarked for the National Coastal Resilience Fund will help aid on-the-ground projects that directly benefit flats fish, like bonefish and tarpon.

You can read more about what BTT says on the legislation here.