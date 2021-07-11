Brown Trout Hooked on Meth

No, the title isn’t a pun – it’s reality. And sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction. Researchers in Prague, according to an article by Tom Keer for Field & Stream, have found that brown trout can become addicted to meth.

And that’s a problem, as the researchers identified several ways in which meth finds its way into freshwater, causing trout to become dependent on water laced with that drug.

It’s a fascinating – albeit frightening – study, which you can read more about here.