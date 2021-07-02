KFW Launches “No Fish Dry July”

Keep Fish Wet (KFW), one of the leading fish conservation groups in the world, announced the launch of a new campaign – “No Fish Dry July.”

With drought persisting in the West, and water temperatures on the rise across the nation, No Fish Dry July aims to encourage anglers to not take any photos of fish for the entire month.

Below is a press release that explains more of what Keep Fish Wet hopes to accomplish with this program.

Announcing No Fish Dry July, a new campaign that encourages anglers to ask themselves “do I really need a photo of that fish?” and challenges them not to take a single fish photo for the month of July. All month long, in partnership with Ten And Two Co., Keep Fish Wet will be sharing inspiration for fish-less photography and the science behind what happens to fish as water temperatures rise.

With many places in North America enduring extreme drought and water temperatures that are much higher than normal, let’s give the fish a break during one of the hottest months of the year by keeping them wet and releasing them quickly. As water temperatures rise, fish become physiologically stressed, increasing the time it takes for them to recover from capture and handling, and increasing the chance of mortality once released.

Instead, Keep Fish Wet encourages you to post other artful shots showing what else you love about fishing. Follow along on social media as well as at keepfishwet.org to learn about how fish respond when the water gets warm, how you can tell if fish are stressed, and to see some beautiful fish-less photography. Tag your non-fish pics on Instagram with #NOFISHDRYJULY and follow @keep.fish.wet to be entered to win some amazing prizes from our sponsors – Ten And Two Co., Patagonia Fly Fish, Bajio Sunglasses, and Fulling Mill.