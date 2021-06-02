Tossed Hooks Might Close Utah Lake

This is a short story, but it’s worth mentioning because we’ve seen this problem so often in the past year and a half – folks aren’t respecting our resources.

According to Fox 13 out of Salt Lake City, Utah Lake State Park may shut down all docks to fishing if anglers don’t quit leaving hooks lying around. Apparently, a number of people have complained of stepping on hooks left by careless anglers.

This is your friendly reminder to clean up after yourself, and remind others to do the same. The last thing we need is for bad behavior by anglers to shut down fisheries.