Fly Fishing With Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the subject of an F3T film this year, but it’s a story that’s worth repeating often. Shortly before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went to Bimini, in the Bahamas. While there, King wrote the speech he gave before he died – and he did so with the company of one Ansil Saunders.

Saunders is a fly fishing guide in the Bahamas, and he had the chance to take Dr. King out for bonefish during King’s last few weeks of life. The film – Mighty Waters – is a look at a side of Dr. King most of us never knew existed.

Read more about the incredible story, and grab a link to see the film, here.