Get Ready for the Brood X Cicada Hatch

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love fishing big dry flies, especially when the fish are going stupid for them. That’ll be the case back East this year, as 2021 is slated to be the year of the Brood X cicada emergence. These bugs only hatch once every 17 years, which makes them something worth planning for.

The folks over at Field & Stream have you covered with everything you need to know about getting in on this hatch. A Brood X hatch is special since it only happens every 17 years, and it’s not like your standard fly hatch. It can get incredibly localized, which is why you need to read up before hitting the road to chase big bugs this spring.

Read the story in full here.