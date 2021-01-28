Orvis and Hell’s Bay Boatworks Collaboration

Orvis announced that they’ve partnered with Florida-based Hell’s Bay Boatworks to create a custom skiff package that directly benefits Florida fisheries. Specifically, they’ll be working with the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Captains for Clean Water.

When a new Orvis-edition Hell’s Bay skiff is purchased, the buyer can choose to donate $500 to either of the above mentioned conservation groups.

You can read more about the partnership here.