Orvis and Hell’s Bay Boatworks Collaboration
Orvis announced that they’ve partnered with Florida-based Hell’s Bay Boatworks to create a custom skiff package that directly benefits Florida fisheries. Specifically, they’ll be working with the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Captains for Clean Water.
When a new Orvis-edition Hell’s Bay skiff is purchased, the buyer can choose to donate $500 to either of the above mentioned conservation groups.
You can read more about the partnership here.
