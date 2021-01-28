Comments on DEC Trout Stream Management Plan

Tony Bonavist, of The River Reporter, penned a great, in-depth piece that looks at new regulations from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation. The regulations, which go into affect April 1, 2021, will allow extended seasons of New York’s premium trout rivers, including a controversial season on tributaries where most of the state’s wild brown trout spawn.

Bonavist, as usual, delivers tons of information that’s worth reading through. You can do so here.