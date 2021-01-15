FFI Southwest Council Announces SoCal Saltwater Saturdays

With the largest body of water at our doorstep, and literally year round fishing available, the (Fly Fishers International) Southwest Council brings you SoCal Saltwater Saturdays. This series will explore the many opportunities that await a fly angler with near and off-shore possibilities.

In bringing together experts from three different locales and three different access methods, we will show you everything you need to know, what equipment is needed, and various costs involved.

WANT TO SEE YOUR BACKING?

Join us January 23, January 30 and February 06 at 10 a.m. via Zoom as your host, Marshall Bissett interviews:

January 23 – Bruce Smith

Bruce Smith, owner/operator of the Fortune, a 65’ sportfishing boat based in San Diego. Bruce, holder of 2 fly rod saltwater world records (taken on the SAME DAY), has been into flyfishing for over 35 years and was there on the inaugural trips (more details about THOSE on the program). He will talk about what is available around San Diego. Coronado and San Clemente islands and offshore haunts throughout the year.

January 30 – Vaughn Podmore

Vaughn Podmore, owner/creator of Saltyfly Guide service in Huntington Beach, has been at this game for 20+ years. He is on the water over 200 days of the year and knows many of the fish by name. His guide service is unique to our area as he runs 100% fly trips to Catalina and to the Breakwater. If you are not familiar with Breakwater fishing, tune in for this one!

February 6 – Michael Schweit

Michael Schweit is a charter director out of Channel Islands Sportfishing. That means he hosts trips throughout the seasons and while these trips are mostly for conventional gear anglers, Michael will show you opportunities to use a fly rod on any boat. His current world record of a white seabass, taken on 8 pound tippet, was on just such a trip and he will show you techniques that can be used on fly rod only trips too.

Join us for any or all of the programs and have those questions ready. We want YOU to be able to enjoy this fishery that is right at our doorsteps. For Zoom info or download this PDF with clickable links:

