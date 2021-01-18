Orvis Virtual Fly Tying Classes in 2021

Join us for this five-class series hosted by renowned fly-fishing mentor, Tom Rosenbauer. Each week’s virtual class will feature a new pattern as well as provide you with the techniques you need as you get started tying your own flies. These live classes will take you through the entire tying process, step-by-step from beginning to end, with easy-to-follow instructions. When you sign up, you will also receive a checklist of all the materials you will need to tie each pattern. Every class will be recorded and available online, so you can go back and replay the entire class or review particular segments at any time. Participants can sign up at: https://subscribe.orvis.com/fly_tying_101_s21/

Here is the 2021 schedule:

January 28 – Woolly Bugger

February 4 – Elk Hair Caddis

February 11 – Beadhead Hare’s Ear Nymph

February 18 – Clouser Minnow

February 25 – Foam Bass Popper

And let’s not forget, for the aspiring fly tyers out there in need of a kit:

Orvis’ Premium Fly Tying Kit

Learn to tie the classics with this comprehensive Orvis Premium Fly-Tying Kit. Materials for 16 patterns, 10 flies each, for a total of 160 flies. 8 basic patterns and 8 guide-proven premium patterns. Comes with instructional DVD with tutorials for every pattern made expressly for the kit, and it also goes over basic tool instructions. Plus, it was made by Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions, considered by most to be the best fly-tying videographer around. High-quality vise and tool set (includes ceramic lined bobbin, scissors, bodkin, half-hitch tool, hackle plier, hairstacker, and whip finish tool). Durable and convenient carrying case.

MSRP: $198

Link: https://www.orvis.com/p/orvis-fly-tying-kit/2bt1