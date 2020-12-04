Scientists Link Salmon Deaths to Tires
Yeah, that’s a headline that’s fitting for 2020, but it’s sadly very accurate. Per the Los Angeles Times, a new study published in the journal “Science” details how certain chemicals in microplastics – used in making tires – wash off roadways during rainstorms and cause sudden death to the coho salmon living in streams that received the tainted rainwater.
It’s a fascinating study, which you can read more about here.
Trouble on the Deschutes
