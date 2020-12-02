A Gift Guide Reminder

My wife was asking me a few days back what I want for Christmas. This year’s list includes more tools than fly fishing equipment, but I suppose it’s just that season of my life.

For any other anglers, though, this is the time of year to get the gear you’ve been salivating over. The team here at MidCurrent put this 2020 Holiday Gift Guide together to help you find the gear you need. And with deals continuing at many retailers throughout Cyber Week, it’s worth giving the Gift Guide a look, if you haven’t done so already.

You can view it here.