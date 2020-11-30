Orvis Will Be Part of Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, the day after Black Friday and Cyber Monday ends, is a day when many retailers donate large portions of their proceeds to charity. Orvis plans to participate this year, per this press release:

“Orvis, a decades-long leader in wild habitat protection and restoration, will donate 10% of profits to its partners at Trout Unlimited Alaska and the Everglades Foundation, supporting both organization’s efforts to protect two vital watersheds – Bristol Bay, Alaska and Florida’s Everglades.”