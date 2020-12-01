The Snake River Dams are More than Dams
Lynda Mapes, of The Seattle Times, has been producing some of the best, most insightful content regarding dams in the Pacific Northwest, of any writer I’ve come across.
Her latest piece goes into extreme detail about the value of a free-flowing Snake River to the Nez-Perce people, who have lived and survived off the Snake River for thousands of years.
Read Mapes’ piece in full here.
