Olympians Fly Fishing During Offseason
This story comes to us from our neighbours to the north; specifically, the fine folks at the Calgary Sun. This story by Daniel Austin is fantastic. It details how some of the Olympic athletes for Canada’s women’s hockey team and bobsled team have taken up fly fishing to help stave off boredom during a pandemic-induced offseason, where there is little-to-no opportunity to train in normal facilities.
You can read the story in full here.
←Previous Story
DEC Reopening Salmon River in NY
Show Comments