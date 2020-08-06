Fly Casting in NYC

It’s not every day that I pick up The New York Times and find truly fantastic writing – the kind of writing that’s rare these days, in the era of I-have-to-be-first journalism. But Jon Gluck’s recent piece is wonderful – and wonderfully written.

Gluck’s article is about fly fishing on the city streets of Manhattan. Or, more accurately, fly casting. Since he can’t get out to fish due to the pandemic, he casts his fly rod a few mornings each week amidst the traffic and pedestrians in New York City.

His piece is thought-provoking, and worth your time. Do yourself a favor and give it a read.