SPS Outdoor U Students Learn Fly Fishing

This is a fun story that comes to us from the Ozarks Independent, in Missouri. The Springfield Public Schools district has a summer “Outdoor U” program that, among other skills, is teaching students fly fishing.

The school focuses on teaching middle-school aged students about the outdoors and outdoor sports, including survival skills. It’s heartening to read news like this and know that the love of the outdoors is being passed on from one generation to the next.

You can read the entire story here.