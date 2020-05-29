The Blue Collar Fly Fishing Variety Show is a celebration of the ingenuity, knowledge, and creativity of the central Texas fly fishing community. The centerpiece of this 90-minute live-stream production is a panel featuring fly fishing luminaries Aaron Reed, Davin Topel, and Dustin Scott. The show features ten videos by noted members of the fly fishing community, including Alana Louise Lyons, Edgar Diaz, Josh Crumpton, Jeff Troutman, David Fason, Chris Johnson, Matt Bennett, Chris Barclay, and Mark Sedenquist. The videos showcase fly recipes, guide services, rod and tackle gear, and fly fishing-related products.

The Variety show streams live on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, June 6, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm (CDT). Five times during the show, a lucky online guest will win a copy of Aaron Reed’s brand-new book Fly Fishing Austin & Central Texas. Reed will personalize and sign the books live on the air. At the end of the show, more prizes for audience members include a bottle of whiskey from Real Spirits Distilling Company, a gift card from Heart Wood Trade, a bracelet from Sight Line Provisions, a $120-value fly line from Living Waters Fly Fishing, a set of custom flies from Matt Bennett, and more!

Guests will be able to interact with the panel during the show via Facebook Live, making this a truly unique experience no fly fishing aficionado will want to miss. This event is free and open to the public.

Aaron Reed is the author of Fly Fishing Austin & Central Texas [just released this May], an award-winning outdoor writer and Army Veteran. He spends half his time on an ocean-going tug guiding freighters and tankers along the Gulf Coast. When he is not working, chances are you can find him knee-deep in a stream somewhere around Austin, often with his wife and one or more of his three boys, trying like heck to become a better fly fisherman. In the show, Reed will share tips and knowledge about the proper gear for stalking and capturing fish, events, recipes, and fly fishing lore.

Davin Topel was born in Minnesota and is a lifelong fisherman and hunter. He spent twelve years perfecting his skills for distilling whiskey and other spirits while working and living near Park City, Utah. He is the Head Distiller at Real Spirits Distilling Company, a division of Real Ale Brewing Company. He is an active and accomplished fly fishing and hunting guide with Spoke Hollow Outfitters. Topel will reminisce about his favorite days on the waters of Central Texas.