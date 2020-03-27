A Case for Glass

Fiberglass fly rods are still in the midst of a resurgence in popularity. In fact, I know a few guys locally here in Utah who run a fiberglass-only rod company. And one look at Shane Gray’s Instagram feed is enough to see plenty of glass blanks leaving his shop.

It’s in that context that this piece from American Angler comes to us. The article, by Alex Stidham, goes into detail about the various benefits of fishing fiberglass. If you’ve ever been curios about glass, or simply want to know more, I’d recommend reading this article in its entirety.