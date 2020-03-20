Early Spring Fishing in the Old Days

Lately, I’ve seen a lot of poignant pieces on fly fishing coming out of small-town newspapers. This gives me a bit of hope that the future of fly fishing isn’t as bleak as we often assume it to be. And, these stories are usually wonderfully told.

Harry Guyer recently did a piece for The Lewistown Sentinel about how much early spring fly fishing has changed since the “old days.” Guyer’s insights are revealing, and made me think about how I’ve changed my perception of fishing during this time of year.

Take a read through the piece, and have a great weekend. Practice your social distancing on a river – far away from any other anglers.