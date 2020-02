George Anderson and his crew at Yellowstone Angler are back at it with rod shootouts – this time with 8-weights. This 8-weight shootout follows up their 2018 shootout, the last time they reviewed 8-weights.

The big question for George and Co. was whether any rod could topple the G. Loomis Asquith from the top spot of their list as the best 8-weight available.

Read the review in its entirety here.