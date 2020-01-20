EPA to be Cut Out of Water Policy

Per an article in The Boston Globe, new changes to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed by the Trump administration would eliminate the input of EPA scientists on forthcoming water policy across the country.

Per the Globe, the Trump administration is poised to unveil new policies aimed at removing what they see as unnecessary federal overreach in regards to regulations surrounding wetlands, streams, and rivers in America. As David Abel of the Globe reported, “scientists at the US Environmental Protection Agency are accusing the agency’s political appointees of ignoring their advice and barring them from shaping sweeping new guidelines, violating the agency’s longstanding policies.”

Read the full text of the article here.