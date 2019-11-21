Take Care of Your Sunglasses

Sunglasses play an important part to success on the water. They are an important piece of gear for any angler and should be treated as such. Read more about proper care of sunglasses in this article via Gink & Gasoline. “A good pair of polarized sunglasses are not only essential but expensive, too,” writes Louis Cahill. “Their effectiveness can be seriously compromised by scratches, delamination, and unnecessary wear or damage. It makes sense to take good care of them.”