Colorado-based Mayfly Outdoors has announced its purchase of international fly line manufacturer, Airflo. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunities presented by this partnership,” said Gareth Jones, Director of Sales for Airflo.

Read more in the press release below.

Mayfly Outdoors Acquires Airflo Fishing

MONTROSE, Colo. Mayfly Outdoors, the award-winning manufacturer of premium fly-fishing products, announced today that it completed its acquisition of international fly line manufacturer, Airflo.

Founded in 2012, Mayfly is best known for operating fly fishing brands Abel® and Ross Reels®. Airflo is a U.K.-based fly line manufacturer founded in 1978. The company is well-respected for its PVC-free fly line, which is both environmentally sustainable and recyclable. Airflo is also a leader in fly line technology, including industry standard welded loops and tungsten line materials.

“Working with like-minded people who are dedicated to the industry bodes well for the long-term future of all the brands,” said Gareth Jones, Director of Sales for Airflo. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunities presented by this partnership.”

The Airflo business currently staffs several world-class anglers, along with expertise in thermoplastic engineering, “making the company one of the most unique in the industry,” said Craig Baker, Mayfly Outdoors VP of Business Development. “We are very impressed by the Airflo team because they bring a high level technical knowledge of fly lines and manufacturing. The business complements our current brands well.”

Mayfly will now employ over 100 people across several facilities operating in California, Colorado, and the United Kingdom. The company will continue to be headquartered in Montrose, Colorado. The acquisition provides the opportunity to restructure internal operations and distribution networks. “Our goal will be to give customers the best products available,” added Baker.

The acquisition will allow both the Abel and Ross Reels brands to have a stronger presence in several key markets across Europe, while giving Airflo a centralized location in the leading fly fishing market in the world, the Rocky Mountain region.

About Mayfly Outdoors: Mayfly Outdoors is a Certified B® Corporation and Colorado-based outdoor products company founded. Mayfly subsidiaries operate under various brand names including Abel®, Ross Reels® and Airflo®. Combined, these businesses are the recipients of more industry “Awards in Excellence” for innovation, dependability and performance than any other fly-fishing tackle manufacturers in the world.

Mayfly recently moved into its new 41,000-sq.-ft. facility and committed heavily to conservation efforts. In December 2018, Mayfly proudly donated more than $800,000 to the local Montrose community, helping preserve nearly 1.5 miles of key riverfront land encompassing approximately 1.8 million square feet of wildlife and fish habitat. More information can be found at mayflyoutdoors.com

About Airflo Fishing Products: Airflo manufactures a complete range of specialist fly lines and Polyleaders utilising proprietary PU technology. Seen as one of the most innovative companies in the fly fishing industry, Airflo has many fly line firsts, including the use of tungsten, low stretch cores and are the pioneers of welded loops. More information can be found at airflofishing.com