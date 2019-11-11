Video Hatch: “Poetry in Motion”

This teaser features an upcoming film that highlights the inspirational story of Maxine McCormick. “The story will follow Maxine as she started fly casting at nine years old, then after being taken under the wing of casting coach Chris Korich, went on to become a world fly casting champion at 12 years old then repeated the feet again two years later at 14 beating the best competition fly-casters in the World. Via Mikey Wier.