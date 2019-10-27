Fishing Gierach’s Saint Vrain

In this essay, Louis Cahill writes about spending time with John Gierach on his homewaters in Colorado. “I remember reading, “Trout are among those creatures who are one hell of a lot prettier than they need to be. They can get you wondering about the hidden workings of reality.” That observation is true, but it’s also a hint at what John is really up to,” writes Cahill. “So conversational and understated it may not, at first, seem remarkable but if you climb into the cab of that pickup with John you’ll find that where you wind up can, only in the most existential terms, be called a fishing trip.” Via Gink & Gasoline.