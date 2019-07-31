{"pos":"top","cat":"uncategorized","type":"article","format":"default"}

Special Report on Diversity in Angling

July 31, 2019 By: Erin Block

A new study shows that more women and Hispanics are fishing than ever before, highlighting record-breaking diversity for America’s anglers. But fly fishing shows a different trend: “While the overall number of anglers participating in fly fishing has grown over the last two years, all non-white groups have either stagnated or declined in participation.” Via SNEWS.