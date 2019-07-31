Special Report on Diversity in Angling
A new study shows that more women and Hispanics are fishing than ever before, highlighting record-breaking diversity for America’s anglers. But fly fishing shows a different trend: “While the overall number of anglers participating in fly fishing has grown over the last two years, all non-white groups have either stagnated or declined in participation.” Via SNEWS.
←Previous Story
Fly Fishers International Names Patrick H. Berry President and Chief Executive Officer
Show Comments