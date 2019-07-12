Drew Price knows the importance of knowing how to tie good knots. “Knots are your connection to the line, the fly, and ultimately the fish. Knowing what knots to tie, how to tie them well, and how to check them will help you land more fish. There is no question that knots can be a challenging part of fly fishing, but there are tricks that will help make a big difference.” Read his advice in this article, “Secrets of a Knot Junkie” via Orvis.