For Kids, Make Fishing and Adventure

When fishing with kids, make the day about the experience and adventure, advises Domenick Swentosky. “I’ve always approached fishing with my sons as an adventure. It’s as much an exploration as a fishing trip. If they ask to walk the side trail up to an overlook, we do it. Skipping rocks, bird watching and hunting wild mushrooms is just as important as catching trout — sometimes more.” Read more via Troutbitten.