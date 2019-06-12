“All of the Keep ‘Em Wet campaigns and the Ketchum Release tools will not stop anglers from reaching into the water and lifting their prize,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “It’s a desire to complete the act, to finish the catch, an instinct to hold the creature that we set out to capture.” But there are steps you can take to make sure your catch swims away unharmed. Read “How to Hold a Trout,” via Troutbitten.