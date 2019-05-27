New Fly Fishing Books
- The Little Red Book of Fly Fishing by Kirk Deeter and Charlie Meyers is now available as an audiobook, narrated by Scott R. Pollak. Since its original print publication, The Little Red Book of Fly Fishing has become a classic, offering “a simple, digestible primer on the basic elements of fly fishing: the cast, presentation, reading water, and selecting flies.” Echo Point Books & Media, LLC [Audible Audiobook – Unabridged] (May 20, 2019).
- How to Flyfish: Tips, Lessons, and Techniques for Catching More Fish by John Symonds is a helpful guide for anglers of any level who wish to elevate their fishing ability. From basic skills such as stringing a fly rod and making a cast to more advanced observations of aquatic insects and fly tying, there is something for every angler in this guidebook. Skyhorse [Hardcover] (June 4, 2019).
- Father’s Day Creek: Fly Fishing, Fatherhood and the Last Best Place on Earth by Dan Rodricks is the story of the author’s “little piece of paradise he found through fly fishing – Father’s Day Creek, his name for a river in Pennsylvania that he considers The Last Best Place on Earth. The book challenges readers to identify their own Last Best Place and spend time there.” With a foreword by Lefty Kreh. Apprentice House [Paperback] (May 12, 2019).
