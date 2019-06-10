New Fly Fishing Books
- Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout: A Fly-Fishing History and Guide by Chris Hunt is the history of Yellowstone’s native fish, from Arctic grayling to cutthroat trout. Hunt, a journalist and experienced angler, “crafts both a guide and homage to Yellowstone’s iconic and wild trout.” With a foreword by Mike Sepelak. The History Press [Paperback] (June 17, 2019).
- Essential Fly Patterns for Lakes and Streams: Tips for Tying Your Own Flies by Brian Smith is a great resource for tiers of all levels, offering over eighty fly patterns with recipes and instructions. “In his third book, Smith shares the results of his more than fifty years of experimentation and research developing and refining fly patterns that are proven fish-catchers.” Caitlin Press Inc. [Paperback] (June 14, 2019).
