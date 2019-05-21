Podcast Episode: Dan Davala on The Fly Fishing Consultant Podcast
Dan Davala is an Orvis Fly Fishing Travel Specialist and founder of the Tidal Potomac Fly Roddders. He sits down for a conversation with Rob Snowhite on this recent episode of The Fly Fishing Consultant Podcast. “In this episode we’ll learn about Dan’s life in fly fishing from the small streams here in Fairfax to exotic and non-exotic locations near and far.”
