2019 Orvis-Endorsed Awards

Guides, lodge owners, and outfitters from around the world recently gathered in Missoula, Montana, for the 2019 Orvis Guide Rendezvous. The event features presentations, seminars, and panels that focus on best practices in conservation efforts, recruitment, customer service, and marketing measures pertinent to outdoor businesses. The Orvis Guide Rendezvous culminates in the annual Orvis-Endorsed Awards ceremony. These awards commend the very best fly-fishing and wingshooting experiences and operators within the Orvis-Endorsed program. Read more about the event and winners of the Orvis-Endorsed Awards via Orvis.