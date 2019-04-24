McGuane on “The Misadventures of an Angler”

An essay from Thomas McGuane’s The Longest Silence was recently published on LitHub. In “The Misadventures of an Angler,” McGuane writes about the beauty and absurdity of fly fishing. “We are offended by cheating in sports because it is an attempt to make sports predictable. We’ve all experienced predictable fishing: it’s not interesting. At the same time, not all surprises are welcome.” Read more here.