New Fly Fishing Books
- Fly Fishing for Bonefish by Dick Brown is a great guide by an experienced angler. Brown “offers keen advice for successful bonefishing – both his insights and those of other experts such as Lefty Kreh, Ben Estes, and Stu Apte. He also analyzes the use of numerous flies, telling which patterns work best and when, and details superb bonefishing destinations with fully up-to-date information.” Lyons Press; New and Revised edition [paperback] (April 1, 2019).
- The Orvis Fly-Tying Guide by Tom Rosenbauer is an essential book for beginning and advanced tiers alike. Rosenbauer “ lays the basic ground work by fully explaining simple tying techniques, and then progresses to detailed tying instructions for some of the most popular, modern patterns.” Lyons Press; Revised edition [paperback] (April 1, 2019).
