Abel has announced the release of a new custom reel. The limited edition design features the iconic AC/DC logo in a hand-painted and hand-anodized finish.

Abel x AC/DC Limited Edition Fly Reel

The custom Abel x AC/DC reel features the iconic AC/DC logo in a hand-painted and hand-anodized finish. A proprietary process also adds background smoke, completing a one-of-a-kind design that fans will aspire to add to their collection. These limited edition are available in the Super Series model in two sizes; 5/6 and 7/8. Each reel is individually serialized 1 through 300 in an AC/DC style font that aficionados are sure to recognize.

Features:

Limited Edition run, individually serialized 1 to 300

Hand-polished and hand-anodized finish featuring a proprietary satin smoke effect, and the iconic AC/DC logo

Spool is finished in Abel’s Satin Black with a machined aluminum handle, custom anodized in a unique finish that mirrors the AC/DC logo

Reel frame, spool, drag knob and foot made of 6061-T651 cold-finished aerospace grade aluminum

Constructed with the patented “smooth as silk” cork drag system

Double pawl system on all sizes

Quick change spool

100% Made in USA

MSRP: $1355