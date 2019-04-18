Just in time for warm weather fishing conditions, Rep Your Water has release a re-designed line of sun shirts.

Read more in the press release below.

Rep Your Water Sun Shirts: Lighter, Re-Designed & More Affordable

From RepYourWater:

New Sun Shirts and Hoodies

We did a full redesign on our Sun Shirts and Hoodies for this year. We kept to the soft, supple feel but lightened them up and brought in a new color palate. We also reduced the price to you. Grab one.

Special Edition BHA X RepYourWater Sun Hoody

Featuring a reproduction of a pen and ink original by our designer Garrison Doctor, this one is a perfect choice for all of your high country adventures this summer. 20% supports Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.