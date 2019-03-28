Fish That Bad Cast

When you make a bad cast, “Frustration can often tempt us to rip a cast that lands far shy of its target off the water for a prompt recast,” writes Chris Hunt, “but doing so can easily and often put down not just the individual fish you may have been targeting—but any others that may be lurking beneath the surface as well. When that happens, it won’t matter how good your next cast is.” Read more on Hunt’s advice for fishing a bad cast, via Hatch Magazine.