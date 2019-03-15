10 Tips for Better Fish Photos
From safe fish handling techniques to light and angle, John Juracek outlines 10 tips for taking better fish photos in this article via Hatch Magazine. “Foremost in my mind is an appreciation for what the fish have provided in the way of sport,” he writes. “If I’m going to ask for their picture as well as for the excitement of their capture, I feel a responsibility to accord them a certain measure of respect.”
