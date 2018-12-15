Tippets: Flats of Andros Island, Short Sticks
- Russ Lumpkin, Editor of Gray’s Sporting Journal, and Seth Fields, editor of The Angling Report, spent five days fishing the flats at Andros Island Bonefish Club. This photo essay features highlights. “When the day is done and everyone is spent, you have two choices: go back to the lodge to rest and have a few drinks, or put on your flats boots and get back out there. Chances are, you won’t be disappointed either way.”
- While longer fly rods have been the trend for some time, shorter length rods are coming back into fashion. “Short rods are a whole new focus stirred by movers and shakers like Sage, T&T, Loomis, Winston, Scott, TFO, and the top survivors in the fiberglass rod making world. All of them point us to their newer collections of shorter rods and the myriad of uses they possess.” Read more via Fly Life Magazine.
