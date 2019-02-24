Tippets: Fallacy of Strip Setting, Stretches for Better Casts

When fishing streamers, “strip set” is drilled into an angler’s brain. However, a short rod jerk can be equally effective , writes

Domenick Swentosky

. “Whichever one I’m in position for when a trout takes, that’s the one that happens. On a trout, both methods are equally as effective at driving the hook home, and I’m not about to change over to strip setting exclusively.” Via Troutbitten.